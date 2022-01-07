Tamil Nadu

Weather radar at NIOT campus calibrated

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 07 January 2022 01:49 IST
Updated: 07 January 2022 01:54 IST

It was carried out by ISRO, IMD scientists

The calibration of X Band Radar, installed at the campus of National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Pallikaranai, was carried out on Thursday using a drone. Scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India Meteorological Department (IMD), carried out the calibration of the indigenous weather radar, a press release said. This was the first time that such a drone-based calibration was done for the weather radar.

The city’s second radar would capture weather events occurring within a radius of 100 km in all directions and provide information, including rain intensity and wind variations, and detect cyclonic storms approaching the region.

