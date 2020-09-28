‘Wearing masks and following distancing norms all the more important now’

CHENNAI

28 September 2020 00:52 IST

Collectors directed to ensure adherence to guidelines among people

With the number of COVID-19 cases going up in the State in the last few days, particularly in Chennai, indicating a possibility of another surge, experts have stressed the need for stringent adherence to mask wearing and physical distancing norms.

The government has advised district administrations to focus on ensuring that people follow these mandatory norms.

J. Radhakrishnan, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said that while a large number of cases in the early stages emerged in congested neighbourhoods, several COVID-19 cases were now being reported following people’s visits to crowded areas, temples or functions like weddings.

“For instance, inside a temple, there is strict adherence to the guidelines. However, in shops nearby, norms are not followed,” he said.

Prabhdeep Kaur, deputy director, Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, said the importance of wearing masks at this stage could not be overstated.

‘Unlock’ phase

“It is all the more important now, as we have entered the ‘unlock’ phase, with 100% employees in organisations returning to work, people visiting malls and using public transport,” she said.

Pointing out that experts across the world had highlighted that wearing masks was the closest people could get to safety, during this pandemic, until a vaccine becomes accessible, she said that wearing masks must become a way of life.

She said that many who wear masks, do not wear it properly. “They do not cover their nose and mouth or keep lowering their masks while talking,” she said.

Dr. Radhakrishnan also stressed the need for wearing masks properly. “Many pull down their masks to rub their nose or do not handle or dispose it properly after removal,” he said.

He said that all Collectors had been advised to reiterate proper and mandatory usage of masks among the people.