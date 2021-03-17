Wear masks, get vaccinated, Stalin says at election campaign in Madurai

DMK president, M.K. Stalin, on Wednesday appealed to the people to not go to crowded places without wearing masks.
Telling people to be cautious as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the State over the last few days, Mr. Stalin also advised members of the public to take the vaccine against the virus.
Campaigning for the Secular Progressive Alliance candidates of the Madurai urban constituencies, the Leader of the Opposition said that he had removed his mask while addressing people, since he was away from the crowd.
“You all are standing close to each other. I can see that very few are wearing the mask,” he said.
Stating that the number of COVID-19 positive cases were increasing in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin advised the people not to come out of the house to crowded places without their masks.
Cautioning people about the underlying danger to life [the virus can pose], the DMK leader said that the life of every person was important for the welfare of their family members. “I have taken the COVID-19 vaccine. It has some benefits. So you all should go for your vaccination at the earliest,” he said.
