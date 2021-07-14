Wear handloom clothes, Stalin advises govt. staff

Product should be promoted among higher income groups too, says CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said government employees should be advised to wear handloom clothes twice a week to promote those products.

Mr. Stalin held a review meeting with Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan and Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi. He also asked the officials to take steps to take the products of Co-Optex to the younger generation and come up with new designs for all age groups.

Besides, he advised that the products be promoted among higher income groups to augment revenue as this would benefit the weavers. The Chief Minister asked officials to make efforts to build a brand for the products.

He also discussed with the officials the preparation of a draft plan to implement a slew of schemes to increase silk production in the State. A sum of ₹1000 crore had been allotted for this.