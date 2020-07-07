Wear body-borne cameras extensively for transparency, police personnel told

The new Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic N. Kannan has asked traffic police personnel on duty to wear body cameras ‘extensively’ to maintain transparency while dealing with motorists on roads.
Mr. Kannan was recently shifted from State Intelligence and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic. Unveiling his plan of action, he said police personnel should always be courteous. Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Kannan said, “There may be complaints of excesses, corruption or aberrations on the part of police personnel. In order to avoid those unsavoury circumstances, we told our personnel to be courteous and wear body-borne cameras extensively. We have also advised them to stand near CCTV cameras which are available in the nearby area while checking the vehicles on roads.”
“Some incidents were provoked by the motorists too. We always ensure we conduct a thorough inquiry and initiate action only after the personnel is found erring,” said Mr. Kannan.
Stating that the traffic system will be more modernised, Mr. Kannan said he will update the official Facebook page and Twitter accounts to make them more useful to the general public and will give useful information, quick updates and forecasts through social media networks. Public suggestions are invited to streamline the traffic system and resolve issues quickly and traffic control room-103 is more responsive, he added.
