We would have been happier with Cuddalore Mayor’s post: Thirumavalavan

VCK chief rejects the narrative that BJP has performed well in the urban local bodies election

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday said the DMK has allotted the VCK posts including that of a Deputy Mayor, two Municipal Chairman, three Deputy Chairman, three Town Panchayat chairman and seven deputy Town Panchayat chairman in urban local bodies.

Speaking to reporters at Ambedkar Thidal, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the party had sought a Mayor’s post and nine deputy Mayor posts.

“In Cuddalore, since it was reserved of women, we wanted a candidate who won in the general constituency to be selected as the Mayor. It didn’t happen. In Chennai Corporation, we didn’t seek Mayor’s post since it is the capital, DMK wanted the Mayor’s post. However, we sought the deputy mayor’s post,” he said.

Stating that VCK would have been happier with the Mayor’s post in Cuddalore, Mr. Thirumavalavan explained the circumstances in which they couldn’t get plum posts. “Tambaram Corporation was reserved for SC women, but our candidate lost. In Avadi Corporation, the Mayor’s post was reserved for SC (general). While one of our candidates won, she was not from SC community.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan also rejected the narrative that the BJP has performed well in the urban local bodies election. “They have lost deposit in 822 seats out of 900 plus seats they contested in. Even the AIADMK which has come second cannot come close to the DMK,” he said.

Candidates announced

He also announced the candidates who will be nominated by the VCK for the respective posts allotted by the DMK.

“For the Deputy Mayor’s post in Cuddalore, Pa. Tamaraiselvan will contest as the candidate. Sumathi Sivakumar and Girija Thirumaran will contest for Municipal Chairman in Jayamkondam and Nelli Kuppam. Rajalakshmi Vetrivel, Premkumar and Ramesh Karna will contest for Deputy Municipal Chairman in Tindivanam, Periyakulam and Ranipet. Amudha Lakshmi, PremKumar and Chinnavedi will compete for chairman of Town Panchayat in Pennadam, Kadayanpatti, Gomallapuram,” he announced.

Mr. Thirumavalavan added, “For Deputy chairman of Town Panchayats in Kadathur, Thiruporur, Bhuvanagiri, Kolathur, Veppathur, Hanuanthanpatti and Oveli, candidates Vinod, Bharathi, Lalitha, Govindammal, Pon Ki. Kamaraj, Arokiasamy have been nominated respectively.”