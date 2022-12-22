We will work with all those who stood by MGR and Jayalalithaa, says Panneerselvam

December 22, 2022 12:36 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday said that the general council of the organisation headed by him would be “convened properly.”

Pointing out that an announcement would be made, Mr. Panneerselvam, who earlier took part in a meeting of his group’s district secretaries and headquarters functionaries at a marriage hall in Vepery in Chennai alluded to the question raised by supporters of the AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami — whether he [Mr. Panneerselvam] would be able to appoint one party district secretary. “Now, 88 district secretaries have been appointed. Headquarters’ office-bearers too have been posted. Today, a meeting of all the functionaries was held successfully.”

Calling himself the AIADMK’s coordinator, he replied in the affirmative to a question whether he would work along with the party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala. “We will cooperate with all those who stood by Puratchi Thalaivar [the party’s founder, M.G. Ramachandran] and Amma [Jayalalithaa]; those who had strengthened the party and who had protected the organisation in the last 50 years regardless of who they are,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Answering the criticism that he was soft towards the ruling DMK regime, Mr. Panneerselvam said ever since the DMK came to power [in May 2021], he had been issuing statements daily, highlighting the shortcomings in the working of the State government. “When I oppose [anyone], I do it openly. I do not do anything in a covert manner.”

To a question on whether the BJP was seeking to “swallow” the AIADMK, Mr. Panneerselvam said “no one can swallow the AIADMK.” The group’s political advisor, Panruti S. Ramachandran, who was beside him during the interaction with the media, said “small fishes cannot eat a whale.”

Earlier, addressing the meeting, the deposed coordinator launched a broadside against Mr. Palaniswami and called him a “dictator.” Deploring the repeal of one of the provisions in the party’s by-laws that Jayalalithaa was the “eternal general secretary”, Mr. Panneerselvam said the State would not “forgive sinners,” who were responsible for the act.

Condemning the change in stipulations for the election of the party’s general secretary, he said the insistence that 10 district secretaries should propose and 10 others should second a candidate was taking away the “recognition” provided by the party’s founder to a grassroots worker, who could aspire for the highest post in the party.

When pointed out that the Election Commission had, on its website, published a statement of audited accounts of the party for the previous financial year, Mr. Panneerselvam, who was also the party’s treasurer till July, claimed it was he who had facilitated it. If the party’s funds were not properly utilised, he would take legal action.

Mr. Ramachandran assailed Mr. Palaniswami for leading the party to successive electoral setbacks since the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Joint coordinator of the camp R. Vaithilingam recalled how Mr. Palaniswami had “betrayed” many in the party. Deputy coordinators J.C.D. Prabhakar and K.P. Krishnan took part in the meeting, among others.

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar dismissed Mr. Panneerselvam’s meeting, and said the latter had nothing to do with the organisation. After taking part in a demonstration at Washermenpet against the State government for increasing the property tax rate and power tariff, he called Mr. Panneerselvam’s camp a “private limited company.”

