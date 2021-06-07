Tamil Nadu

We will work to get official tag for Eighth Schedule languages: Stalin

TN CM M.K. Stalin  

The DMK government will strive to make all languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, including Tamil, as the Union government’s administrative and official languages, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday.

Mr. Stalin said that on June 6, 2004, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, accepted the demand for declaring Tamil as a classical language. The official notification was issued on October 12, 2004.

Recalling former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s efforts at making Tamil a classical language, Mr. Stalin said several Tamil scholars had demanded the status for the ancient language.

The 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule are Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 7:48:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/we-will-work-to-get-official-tag-for-eighth-schedule-languages-stalin/article34746909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY