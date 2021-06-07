We will work to get official tag for Eighth Schedule languages: Stalin

He recalls Karunanidhi’s efforts to make Tamil a classical language

The DMK government will strive to make all languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, including Tamil, as the Union government’s administrative and official languages, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday.

Mr. Stalin said that on June 6, 2004, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, accepted the demand for declaring Tamil as a classical language. The official notification was issued on October 12, 2004.

Recalling former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s efforts at making Tamil a classical language, Mr. Stalin said several Tamil scholars had demanded the status for the ancient language.

The 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule are Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.