We will stand by the new govt., say industry captains

Stalin taking over at a challenging time: Madras Chamber

The Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), the oldest chamber of commerce of Tamil Nadu, congratulated DMK president M.K. Stalin, who is taking over as the Chief Minister of the State.

“The new government is taking over at a very challenging time for the State with the immediate priority of containing the pandemic, safeguarding its people and revitalising the economy,” said Srivats Ram, president, MCCI. He assured Mr. Stalin of the fullest support from the chamber and its members and stated that the Madras Chamber would stand by the government in its efforts.

Flagship initiatives

On Thursday, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in a statement said that it would continue to work with the new government in its flagship initiatives like SPEED (southern prosperity through enhanced economic development); CONNECT (annual ICT event), Foodpro (biennial international exhibition on food processing technology) and Autoserve (biennial international exhibition on automotive aftermarket). C.K. Ranganathan, chairman, CII Southern Region, said, “CII recommends to the new government to adopt an economic agenda which would drive investment and create employment opportunities for the people of the State.”