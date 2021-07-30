We will meet all aspirations of police personnel soon: Stalin

Honouring talent: Chief Minister M. K. Stalin presenting the sword to Prithviraj Chauhan, the best outgoing cadet, at the passing out parade of DSP trainees .

Chennai

30 July 2021 01:03 IST

‘DMK governments in the past have taken steps for the welfare of the force’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said all aspirations and demands of police personnel would be fulfilled soon. He was speaking at the passing-out parade of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) trainees at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamanchery.

Recalling the measures taken by the previous DMK governments for police welfare and the modernisation of the force, he said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had constituted police commissions in 1969, 1989 and 2006, and introduced the Anna Medal for Gallantry. Karunanidhi had penned a drama, called ‘Udaya Suryan’, which highlighted the grievances of police personnel, and it was banned by the then Congress government.

Mr. Stalin also laid the foundation for the construction of an integrated cybercrime centre at a cost of ₹10.28 crore.

He said cybercrime had increased and become serious offences. Sexual offenders and financial fraudsters were increasingly using the latest technologies, and the police should have modern tools to detect and prevent such offences.

“The U.S. and England are using the latest technologies and protocols to prevent cybercrime. We should also keep ourselves abreast of these technologies. The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared that it will make the country free of cybercrime by 2030. The Tamil Nadu police should know what kind of technology they are going to adopt,” Mr. Stalin said.

On completion of one-year institutional training, 86 DSP trainees, including 40 women, passed out. Mr. Stalin congratulated the medal winners who excelled in training and presented the ‘DGP Sword’ to the ‘All Round Best Cadet’.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, and other officers were present.

Of the trainees, three are dentists, 57 are engineering graduates, five are agriculture graduates, seven are postgraduates and 11 are graduates.