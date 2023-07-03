We will fulfil promise on NEET exemption: Stalin

July 03, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said he would ensure that the DMK’s poll promise of getting exemption from NEET for medical aspirants in the State was fulfilled at any cost.

“We will definitely fulfil it. We will make the Union government do what it has to do. If it does not, we will change the Union government and fulfil our promise,” he told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister was responding to a question whether he still believed that the DMK would be able to fulfil its electoral assurance on the exam as the NEET exemption Bill was pending Presidential assent for many months.

Hooch tragedies

To a question on the recent twin hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts due to consumption of spurious liquor despite the State vending liquor through Tasmac, Mr. Stalin said what happened was a tragedy: “The DGP explained that some people had smuggled illicit arrack [to Tamil Nadu] from other States since its brewing has been totally prevented. The police is closely monitoring its smuggling to other States. All those who are involved in the incident have been arrested.”

The Chief Minister further said: “I went to Munidampakkam and called on those who received treatment at the government hospital. I ordered an inquiry by the CB-CID and directed the police to ensure that such incidents did not take place.”

