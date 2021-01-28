Tamil Nadu

We will form Amma’s govt., says Dhinakaran

“We will form Amma’s [former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s] government in Tamil Nadu,” AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran said, responding to the release of the late leader’s aide V.K. Sasikala from prison on Wednesday.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Mr. Dhinakaran, the nephew of Sasikala, said, “Chinnamma [Sasikala] is coming back [to Tamil Nadu].”

Memorial event

When it was pointed out that celebrations were on in Tamil Nadu in connection with the inauguration of the mausoleum for Jayalalithaa in Chennai and that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had visited the memorial, Mr. Dhinakaran said, “They are also celebrating Chinnamma’s release.”

