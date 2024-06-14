ADVERTISEMENT

We will end ‘fraudulent’ NEET one day: T.N. CM Stalin

Updated - June 14, 2024 04:22 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 04:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu was the first to oppose the NEET and today, all of India is opposing it, Mr. Stalin said, reiterating his commitment to putting an end to the medical college entrance test in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu was the first to oppose the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, June 14, 2024, asserted that his government would end the “fraudulent” NEET one day.

Addressing students and teachers at a felicitation function organised by the School Education Department in Chennai, the CM said that “fraudulent” practices were being seen in NEET and hence, the government was opposing it. Mr. Stalin was referring to the recent allegations of large-scale irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024. “Tamil Nadu was the first to oppose the NEET. We see all of India is opposing it today. We will end this fraud one day. It is our responsibility,” he reiterated.

The T.N. CM said that neither society nor the economy or the political situation should pose obstacles to students’ education. “This government will stand by you to ensure that your education does not face any obstacles,” he emphasised.

