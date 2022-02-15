We will emerge victorious in sizable wards in Madurai, says BJP leader

The Central government’s schemes have reached a large number of beneficiaries, says Sudhakar Reddy

For the first time in the history of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit, a large number of candidates are contesting in the ward elections for Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats , said P. Sudhakar Reddy, BJP national co-incharge of the State here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Race Course grounds, where he campaigned for the party candidates, he said the cadres and functionaries were in an upbeat mood and were optimistic about winning sizable seats this time.

The Central government’s schemes had reached a large number of beneficiaries. “The people, particularly, in the BPL category, have got housing programme, crop insurance coverage for the farmers among others,” he said.

Having crisscrossed many cities and districts in Tamil Nadu since Feb 8, Mr. Reddy said the people were upset with the DMK government. “It is something like a non-performing asset. People have already started feeling the heat. The substandard commodities in the Pongal hamper is just the tip of the iceberg,” he charged.

In many cities, the DMK functionaries were misusing the official machinery, he claimed and added that despite all this limitations, the BJP would clinch a decent victory by winning in sizable wards.

Further, he said the DMK leaders, including the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, were threatening the constitutional head. This is not a healthy way to deal with in a democracy. The BJP cannot be silenced by hurling bombs, he said, recalling the incident reported at Kamalalayam, the BJP office in T. Nagar, recently.

Madurai district BJP secretary Dr. Saravanan and others campaigned along with Mr. Reddy, who appealed to the people to cast their votes for Lotus, the party’s symbol in the election to be held on Feb 19.