We were only waiting for party colleagues in front of BJP office, says Jayakumar

January 22, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar on Sunday maintained that he and former Minister P. Thangamani were only waiting in front of the BJP office for their former Cabinet colleagues K.P. Munusamy, K.A. Sengottaiyan, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, S.P. Velumani, B. Valarthimathi and S. Gokula Indira.

To a question on their wait in front of the BJP office at T. Nagar in Chennai, Mr. Jayakumar acknowledged that the visuals went viral on the social media yesterday. “It is being misconstrued in the social media...,” he said. The “truth”, he said, was that he and other senior AIADMK leaders planned to gather at a private hotel and then proceed to the BJP office. “Some of the vehicles were caught at the Teynampet signal. Since we [Mr. Jayakumar and Mr. Thangamani] were ahead, we arrived early. We were only waiting for our people [the other AIADMK leaders].”

Posts in the social media criticised some AIADMK leaders for waiting in front of the BJP office and recalled the past instances in which senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, were waiting to meet former AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa.

CONNECT WITH US