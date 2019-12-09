‘We want Supreme Court’s order on civic polls to be implemented in full’

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi says the party is keen on the local body polls being held, but only after the Supreme Court’s orders on reservation and delimitation are implemented in full. He accuses the State Election Commission of holding the elections as per the whims and fancies of the Chief Minister. Excerpts:

Why does the DMK want to challenge the local body poll notification in the Supreme Court again?

They [State government and State Election Commission] have not complied with the orders of the Supreme Court, especially on reservation and delimitation. They have misunderstood the judgment. The court has issued a stay on conducting the polls in only 9 districts. For the remaining districts, the laid-down procedures should be followed. That has not happened.

What is the DMK’s contention on the delimitation exercise?

The court has said elections cannot be held in 9 districts.Delimitation should be carried out across the State, and only then should the districts be divided. That is the order. If you carry out delimitation for these 9 districts separately, reservation [for SCs and women] will go up.

But since your party has been repeatedly moving the courts, there is a growing perception that the DMK does not want to face the elections…

The AIADMK has been making this allegation against us since 2016. These people are wantonly creating lacunae in their orders. They have got an advocate general who is a learned person; they have got eminent lawyers as their senior counsel. They [advocate general and lawyers] would have given instructions, but the government wants to bypass them. The SEC is passing orders as per the whims and fancies of the CM. It is not functioning independently

What if the Supreme Court reiterates that elections can be held in 27 districts?

We are ready to face the elections. We have always been saying that we will contest the elections come what may. But we went to the Supreme Court, had a very big battle and succeeded. There must be sanctity for the orders passed by the Supreme Court, no? Just like this, the Commission cannot bypass everything. Since we have been fighting for justice for the last three years, we want justice to be fully implemented, as delivered by the Supreme Court.

But how are you going to take up this issue in the campaign?

For the local body polls, there won’t be too much of campaigning; it will only be [about] local issues. In panchayats, symbols will vary for each area. We have delegated our powers to our district secretaries [for the local body polls].

How confident are you of succeeding in these polls, if they are held?

We are very confident. The pattern will be the same as in the Parliamentary polls. The local bodies are the most affected – From the cradle to the grave, local bodies have to be in charge. But everywhere, lots of mistakes are happening. Everyone knows that. Infrastructure…roads are bad, and water...in spite of so much rain, water supply has still not been streamlined in many places. All these will work on the ground [in favour of us].

Lastly, the government has announced the Pongal gift scheme. Do you believe it will work in the ruling party’s favour?

Even for the Parliamentary election, they gave ₹2,000. It didn’t work. [Prime Minister] Modi too promised so many things. Tamil Nadu’s people are intelligent. They know who to vote for.