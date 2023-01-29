We must take pride in our heritage and culture, says Governor

January 29, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Swami Chinmayananda devoted his life to build the dream of the Bharat of Swami Vivekananda by seeking to awaken society with the Bhagavad Gita, said Governor R.N. Ravi at Chinmaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School’s golden jubilee on Sunday.

“We must take pride in our heritage, our culture, and spirituality,” said Mr. Ravi. “Now is the time, when forces of harmony and positivity are around, to build our country and move forward,” he said.

He felicitated former principals and current senior teachers of Chinmaya Vidyalaya. The governor presented Exam Warriors, a book authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to representatives of Classes 10 and 12.

P. Vijayalakshmi, Principal, Chinmaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School; Swami Mitrananda, Spiritual Mentor, Chinmaya Mission; S.P. Thiagarajan, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras; and O. V. Nambiar, Zonal Director, Chinmaya Educational Institutions, were present.

