We have revolutionised farming, education, industrial sectors: CM

TENKASI

23 December 2020 15:56 IST

“The AIADMK government was taking steps in sustained fashion for the uplift of the downtrodden rural population”

The Tamil Nadu Government, despite the prevailing unfavourable situations, has revolutionised farming, higher education and industrial sectors through a range of meticulously taken steps, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Addressing a private function held at Sankarankovil, Mr. Palaniswami said his government, was taking “revolutionary steps” in sustained fashion for the uplift of the downtrodden rural population. The recently enacted 7.50% horizontal reservation had ensured the admission of poor state government school students in the medical colleges while taking the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 49%, the highest in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanks to the horizontal reservation ensured in the medical colleges, 313 government school students were able to bag admission in MBBS this year alone. “At a time when poor students becoming doctors is not an ordinary thing, the AIADMK government has made it possible by ensuring the reservation,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The ‘kudimaramathu’ works being implemented across the State as part of its ‘water management programme’ had ensured increased storage of water in the irrigation tanks, lakes, ponds and ‘ooranis’. Besides increasing area of cultivation to ensure increased agriculture production, the ‘kudimaramathu’ works had jacked-up groundwater table to guarantee better drinking water supply in rural areas.

In the industrial sector, the State, thanks to its investor-friendly policies, had attracted industrial investments to the extent of over Rs. 60,000 crore even during the outbreak of the pandemic.

“So we have revolutionised the vital sectors including education, farming and industries sectors of Tamil Nadu while taking care of the rural poor through the people-friendly healthcare policies and development programmes,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said the ‘jallikattu’ would be organised as usual as part of ‘pongal’ celebrations and hoped that the AIADMK would register resounding victory in the ensuing Assembly polls.