We have faith in the medical team: Charan

Producer and singer S.P. Charan said that his father and singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was “stable”, but underlined that this did not mean that he had completely recovered.

“What it means is that there are no complications and all his vitals are just fine. We have complete faith and confidence in the medical team,” said Mr. Charan. He thanked those who prayed for Mr. Balasubrahmanyam’s health.

