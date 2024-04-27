ADVERTISEMENT

We didn’t want to split votes in Bengaluru, says Thirumavalavan

April 27, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Thol. Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has justified his decision not to campaign for his party’s three Lok Sabha candidates in Karnataka, which went to the polls on Friday, saying “we didn’t want to play spoilsport in this crucial election”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the decision not to campaign in the three constituencies was taken following a call from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who had requested his party to support the Congress candidates to prevent a split of the anti-BJP votes.

“We had fielded candidates in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Since politics in Karnataka revolves around only three parties [Congress, JD(S) and BJP], there was no scope for a formal alliance with the Congress in Karnataka, unlike our alliance in Tamil Nadu. Our comrades wanted to field candidates and contest the elections in Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar to gain some electoral experience and show our strength. However, I was told that there was a possibility of us getting votes in every booth, which could add up to a few thousand votes across the entire constituency, which could impact the end-result. Therefore, we decided to officially support the Congress candidates,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru has a sizeable Tamil working class population, with many of them having migrated from the northern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Thirumavalavan had also campaigned for Congress candidates, mainly in Bengaluru.

“Since nobody has reached out to us in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, our candidates will campaign vigorously,” he said.

Ends

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US