We cannot let hatred and division consume us: Stalin on Haryana violence

August 03, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Stalin urges the Haryana government “to take stern action against the rioters without any discrimination, restore normalcy at the earliest, and ensure such incidents are effectively prevented.”

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Expressing solidarity with the victims of the violence in Haryana, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said: “We cannot let hatred and division consume us.” In a social media post, he said: “My heart goes out to the victims and their families who have been inflicted a great deal of pain and agony by the recent communal violence in Haryana. We must remember that true strength lies in peace, non-violence, and harmonious coexistence.” Mr. Stalin strongly urged the Haryana government “to take stern action against the rioters without any discrimination, restore normalcy at the earliest, and ensure such incidents are effectively prevented.”

