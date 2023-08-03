HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

We cannot let hatred and division consume us: Stalin on Haryana violence

Mr. Stalin urges the Haryana government “to take stern action against the rioters without any discrimination, restore normalcy at the earliest, and ensure such incidents are effectively prevented.”

August 03, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Expressing solidarity with the victims of the violence in Haryana, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said: “We cannot let hatred and division consume us.” In a social media post, he said: “My heart goes out to the victims and their families who have been inflicted a great deal of pain and agony by the recent communal violence in Haryana. We must remember that true strength lies in peace, non-violence, and harmonious coexistence.” Mr. Stalin strongly urged the Haryana government “to take stern action against the rioters without any discrimination, restore normalcy at the earliest, and ensure such incidents are effectively prevented.”

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.