We are not slaves of Centre, says CM

AIADMK (Amma, PTA) co-coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said here that his government was not a slave of the Centre as is being alleged by political critics.

Addressing a public meeting conducted at Thummankurichi here to celebrate MGR’s birth centenary, he said that many are trying to find fault with the government. However, they could not find anything and hence were announcing protests to create confusion. “Many say that we are a slave to the Central government. But we are not slaves. We are maintaining a cordial relationship with the Centre so that we can get necessary schemes and financial assistance,” he claimed.

He questioned what the DMK had done for the State to solve major issues such as Cauvery and Mullaperiyar, when it was part of the Central government for 14 years. “The DMK demanded wealthy portfolios for the family members and obtained it and did nothing for the people,” he alleged.

According to him, a few were day-dreaming to break the ruling party and topple the government, but as long as strong cadre were there, no one can touch the party. Those blaming the government would be caught and destroyed under the wheels of time.

Without mentioning the DMK by name, Mr. Palaniswami said that when a “family” was ruling the State, it thought only about its members and not about the people. Even when the party was part of the Central government, only the family members could become ministers, he alleged.

But, in the AIADMK, even an ordinary cadre could become a Chief Minister. He said that hard-working party workers will get recognition at the right time. “We believe in cadre and the people, whereas a few believe in the DMK.” Without naming sidelined party leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, the Chief Minister said: “They (he and his supporters) are miscalculating and dream of toppling the government and create friction in the party. They are joining hands with whom they should not.” Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had removed them from the party and had punished them, he recalled.