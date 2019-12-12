We are not afraid of local body polls: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday rejected the allegation that his party was afraid of facing the local body polls, saying it had not made any prayer in the High Court or the Supreme Court for stopping the elections.

“We are not running away from the election. Even the Supreme Court clarified that the DMK had only pressed for the implementation of reservation and delimitation and had not asked for a stay,” he said when asked about Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar’s allegation that the DMK was against the local body polls.

He said the Supreme Court had directed the State Election Commission to hold elections across Tamil Nadu, except in nine districts, since delimitation had not been carried out in those districts.

“The government tried to argue that it had completed delimitation. But the court rejected its argument. It has come as a death blow [to the government],” he claimed.

Asked about the AIADMK’s stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he said the position of the ruling party had proved that it had betrayed the interests of Tamils (The Bill has excluded Sri Lankan Tamils). “The media sought to portray the DMK as unwilling to participate in the vote. But our MP Dayanidhi Maran took part and reiterated our stand. We have voted against the Bill,” the DMK leader said.