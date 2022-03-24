We are in touch with Centre on Sri Lankan Tamils issue: Stalin

The Chief Minister confident of finding a solution to the issue soon

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday that his government was in touch with the Union government and Union Ministers on how to handle the issue of Sri Lankan Tamils entering Tamil Nadu.

He said the Sri Lankan Tamils were facing many troubles and miseries and some recently entered Tamil Nadu. “Yesterday [on Wednesday] itself, I ordered officials to contact the Union government, Ministers and officials in Delhi to find out how to deal with this issue legally. I have the hope that very soon, the Tamil Nadu government will find a solution,” he said.

Until the State government received a clarification from the Union government on the status of the 16 Tamil-speaking Sri Lankan nationals, who had arrived in Rameswaram two days ago in a clandestine manner in fishing vessels, they would all be accommodated at the rehabilitation camp at Mandapam, Jacintha Lazarus, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, said on Thursday.

After inspecting the camp, accompanied by Ramanathapuram Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik and other officials, she told reporters that they had given a detailed report to the government about the 16 Sri Lankan Tamils. “We are in touch with Union government officials... As and when there is clarity on the status, the Tamil Nadu government will take the next course of action,” she said.

To another question, the Commissioner said Mr. Stalin had proposed a comprehensive package for the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in Tamil Nadu. Of the 12 proposals, eight were being implemented. Among them were housing, skill training courses, assistance to self-help group members.

Back from Puzhal

Two days ago, 16 persons, including infants, in two batches, reached Dhanushkodi from Sri Lanka. They were brought to Mandapam by the Indian Coast Guard.

After interrogation, the police registered a case against the six Sri Lankans (one male, two females and three children). They were sent to the Central Prison, Puzhal, Chennai. However, considering the situation, the State government decided to obtain bail for them and house them in the rehabilitation camp. In a related development, the Ramanathapuram district administration was directed to accommodate the 10 other Sri Lankan Tamils in the same camp.

Based on the bail granted by the court in Rameswaram for the six people, the government had taken steps to bring them here, officials said.