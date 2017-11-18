We are for healthy politics in Tamil Nadu, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan in an interview defends the Governor’s recent review of government works, her party’s positioning in Tamil Nadu, on being trolled on social media and more. Excerpts:

The State BJP endorsed Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s ‘review’ meetings. Would you approve of similar action in a BJP-ruled State?

Whenever there are constructive ideas, the party will support the Governor. It is not that the Governor is interfering with the activities of the government. It is supportive; it is [taking] additional care. If needed and if it is for the welfare of the State, he can interfere. The Governor has not issued any orders or enforced anything. The Chief Minister, who could be worried, is not. Then why is Stalin worried? What is the Governor going to gain? He has already attained the highest Constitutional post in the State. Why can’t we appreciate the fact that he wants to learn Tamil?

The Opposition parties have attacked the BJP for the I-T searches of Sasikala’s properties…

There has been an allegation about that family for more than a quarter century — that they are swindling the money of the people. When the raid took place, everyone should have appreciated. Instead, they have accused the I-T Department.

Your party began the controversy over Mersal. What did you learn from it?

I wanted to pinpoint that GST is not harmful to the people...I did not want to interfere with the freedom of expression. I believe that the GST is for the good of the people. It was being portrayed cruelly.

There have been reports that your party is recalibrating its Tamil Nadu strategy after the Prime Minister’s visit to Chennai. Yet, you are attacking the DMK…

It is not attacking. We are projecting our concern for Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK and the DMK were both our allies. In politics, there are no permanent enemies or friends. We want to develop healthy politics in T.N. If Stalin says something [positive], I will appreciate. When this government starts NEET coaching centres, we will appreciate the effort. If there is corruption, we will condemn it. Visiting Kalaignar (DMK leader M. Karunanidhi) is healthy politics.

Will you reject the possibility of an alliance with the DMK?

Now it is not the time to convey these things. Because there is no election. Why do I have to express? When other parties are not bothered, why should I? We are focussing on our growth.... [As far as alliances are concerned,] our central party will discuss with us and we will project our views.... It will be a long process....But definitely, the Tamil Nadu BJP wants to be a decisive factor in State politics.... Let us wait and see.

You are the victim of constant trolling on social media. You even filed a police complaint...

I am a lady and the leader of a national party. I have so many positive points. I am not corrupt, I am competent. Still, why do they attack me? Because they do not want a BJP leader to be strong. So they target my appearance, my height, my hair, my complexion. I laugh at them; I am not bothered. They even edited the Wikipedia page on me: Tamilisai to Dumilisai. Even now I get calls at odd hours abusing me. I wonder if they would do this to male politicians.