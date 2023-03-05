ADVERTISEMENT

‘We are committed to promoting the rich heritage of Tamils; ₹5 cr. allotted for excavations every year’

March 05, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

The Chief Minister says the government has tied up with institutions to carry out scientific validation of findings at Keeladi

R Jayashree
R. Jayashree

M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Keeladi Museum is a reality today. What is your message to the Tamils?

I would like to convey to the people of Tamil Nadu and Tamils living across the globe that my government is fully committed to promoting and preserving the rich heritage of Tamils. We shall marshal all our resources to make the rightful claims about our antiquity which will be duly recognised by the intelligentsia across the world.

Since the museum has gained national importance, are there plans to cater to the potential growth of tourism in Sivaganga district?

We have grand plans for promoting heritage tourism in Madurai and Sivaganga districts in a big way. My government will take steps to get UNESCO to declare Keeladi a World Heritage Site. Our tourism plan for this region will include promotion of traditional Chettinad architectural style and rural tourism.

Can we expect Madurai to be declared Tamil Nadu’s cultural capital to promote the rich culture and heritage of Tamils?

History has already recognised Madurai as the cultural capital of the State. My government has taken a lot of initiatives to promote the rich cultural heritage of Tamils in Madurai.

Any plans for integrating the excavations carried out at Adichanallur and Vembakottai?

Excavations are in progress along the Thamirabarani, the Vaigai, the Cauvery and the Pennaiyar to unravel the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, which is our primary objective. The Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹5 crore for carrying out excavations every year. This season, the excavations will be conducted at Keeladi, Vembakkottai, Thulukkarpatti, Gangaikondacholapuram, Kilnamandi, Bhoodhinatham and Pattaraiperumpudur. It is needless to point out that this is the highest allocation ever made by any State government in the country for carrying out archaeological excavations.

What is the next stage of the Keeladi excavation?

We have tied up with reputed scientific and technological institutions to carry out the scientific validation of our findings, which will put the rich Tamil heritage in a pre-eminent position in the Indian subcontinent.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US