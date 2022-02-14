WB-like situation in T.N. if DMK continues its ‘malpractices’, says Palaniswami 

Co-Coordinator of AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

February 14, 2022 00:55 IST

The DMK govt. had not announced any new Schemes for Salem, he alleged

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said in Salem that a situation similar to West Bengal, “where Governor prorogued the State Assembly” would occur in Tamil Nadu if the DMK continued to indulge in “malpractices” (in urban local bodies elections). [West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had clarified the Assembly was prorogued at the express request of the State.]

Campaigning for the urban civic polls, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) was acting in favour of the ruling DMK and demanded that it function objectively. Claiming the TNSEC functioned in a democratic manner during the AIADMK regime, he alleged it was now a puppet in the hands of the ruling party. Former AIADMK ministers had met the Governor and petitioned in this regard. He said the poll body must conduct elections fairly, as directed by the High Court, else it would face contempt of court proceedings. Mr. Palaniswami alleged the DMK was incapable, does not have the courage to face the AIADMK in the elections, and hence, was indulging in malpractices. He claimed Tamil Nadu was suffering at the hands of an incapable administrator and the law and order situation had deteriorated.

Alleging the DMK government had not announced any new schemes for Salem Corporation, he claimed the media was supporting the DMK but for which the party would have vanished. He reiterated the charge that the DMK had failed to fulfil many of its electoral promises.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK had respected government officials. But, the situation was different now. Government officials were dreaming that old pension scheme would be introduced if the DMK came to power. However, the Finance Minister had asked the Opposition in the Assembly why salaries of government officials were not cut during COVID-19 pandemic. While government officials were expecting dearness allowance, the FM said DA would not be provided from July- December 2021 due to a bad economic situation in the State.

The Chief Minister disliked the schemes meant for the poor and the public, and hence Amma clinics were closed, Mr. Palaniswami alleged.

Poll promises

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday said the DMK government has not fulfilled its poll promises and charged that an anti-people rule is in place in Tamil Nadu. Campaigning for the party’s candidates for the civic pollls in Tiruvallur district, he said the DMK had launched a campaign “Stalin than vararu, vidiyal thara poraru” (Stalin is coming to provide a new dawn) campaign ahead of the Assembly election. “Stalin has become CM, but vidiyal has not come,” he said. Mr. Stalin had said his first signature after victory would be for the cancellation of NEET, but it has not happened, Mr. Panneerselvam said, adding that the items in the DMK government’s Pongal package were substandard and showed lack of administrative skill.

The DMK has not fulfilled promises like ₹1,000 monthly dole for home makers and education loan waiver.

By making only 13 lakh people eligible for jewel loan waiver, the DMK government had pushed 37 lakh people into debt.

He also later campaigned in Washermanpet in Chennai.