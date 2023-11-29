Waycool’s subsidiary CensaNext ties up with YoLa Fresh

November 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

YoLa Fresh, a Moroccan agribusiness marketplace, has announced a partnership with CensaNext, a technology subsidiary of WayCool, a food and agri-tech platform. This alliance will bring WayCool’s cutting-edge technology and expertise to the African market, helping YoLa Fresh optimise its supply chain, boost operational efficiency, and minimise waste, further propelling its mission to become Africa’s largest fresh produce supply chain. The African fresh produce market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. YoLa Fresh wants to capitalise on this growth.

By leveraging WayCool’s cutting-edge technology and expertise, YoLa Fresh will enhance its supply chain efficiency, boost operational effectiveness, and minimise waste, ultimately benefiting farmers, consumers, and the entire agribusiness ecosystem. Larbi Alaoui Belrhiti, YoLa Fresh founder and co-CEO, said “This partnership will help us to further optimise our supply chain and deliver the freshest produce to our customers in a more efficient and sustainable way.”

Avinash Kasinathan, CensaNext CEO, said: “Our technology is well-suited to help YoLa Fresh address the unique challenges of the African market. We look forward to contributing in transforming the African food economy”.

Sanjay Dasari, co-founder, WayCool Foods, said: “We view our strategic alliance with YoLa Fresh as a crucial milestone in reshaping the African food ecosystem. WayCool’s practitioner built tech stack for food and agri space continues to deliver sizeable impact in India and is ready for the world. By integrating our cutting-edge technology and learnings, we aim to optimise YoLa Fresh’s supply chain, enhancing operational efficiency, and minimising food waste.