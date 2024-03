March 29, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Good Friday was observed with special services in churches of various denominations across Madurai district.

In Roman Catholic churches, the Way of the Cross was enacted by depicting the sufferings of Jesus carrying His cross on the way to Calvary. Hundreds of parishoners took part in a special mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral In Madurai.

Special Easter service will be conducted from 11.30 p.m. in Roman Catholic churches and right from very early in the morning in churches of other denominations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.