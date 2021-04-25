Watershed project inaugurated in Srimushnam

CUDDALORE

25 April 2021 00:16 IST

Project implemented in two villages

An integrated watershed development project with climate mitigation measures funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) was launched at Srimushnam in the district.

S. Selvaraj, Chief General Manager of NABARD, Chennai, inaugurated the watershed project in Sri Adhivaraganallur and Thethampattu village in Srimushnam block recently.

Experimental basis

According to a release, NABARD, in collaboration with VA Tech Wabag, had implemented the project on an experimental basis in the two villages on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis.

Soil and water conservation activities, including field bunds, open well and borewell recharge system, farm pond with inlets, agro-forestry and horticulture plantation were taken up under the project costing ₹2.49 crore.

The project execution team of Hand In Hand, a non-governmental organisation, has developed a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR), covering 1,357 families and a total area of 1,572 hectares of land.

NABARD said that Hand In Hand India will be facilitating the project execution with the village-level watershed committees appropriately.