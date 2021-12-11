Waterlogging: HC dismisses PIL petition

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction to the State Government to constitute a committee to prevent “criminal misuse of public funds” in the guise of constructing storm water drains (SWD) and de-silting them since most of them turned out to be of no use during the recent rain when almost the entire city was flooded.

Justices T. Raja and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the case since the litigant had not provided even bare minimum facts such as the localities where there was water stagnation. They also said the petitioner had not disclosed whether any complaint was made to the officials concerned with regard to the problem and whether they failed to act despite such a complaint.