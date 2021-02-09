Waterbody projects used only for earning commission: Kanimozhi

She says AIADMK won’t be in power to waive farm loans

DMK women’s wing leader Kanimozhi on Monday alleged while the AIADMK government allocated huge funds for rejuvenating waterbodies, the scheme was used only for earning “commission” and “collection”.

The waterbodies were not being rejuvenated properly, she said, addressing villagers of Madakulam in Madurai during the election campaign.

She recalled that DMK president M.K. Stalin had announced in January that outstanding crop loans of farmers would be waived once the party came to power.

“Following that, the Chief Minister had only recently announced that the government would waive crop loans. But the AIADMK will not be in power to waive them,” she claimed.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the DMK would always be supporting farmers. “Although the Chief Minister calls himself a farmer, he supports the agricultural laws recently passed by the Union government. These agricultural laws will pave the way for the corporates to exploit the farmers. It is the DMK which is opposing these laws,” she added.

She assured the farmers that her party would take steps to ensure that water was stored in Madakulam tank throughout the year.