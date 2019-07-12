Water train from Vellore on its way to Chennai

The much-awaited train transporting water from Vellore to Chennai was flagged off on Friday morning from Jolarpet station. The water, transported in 50 bogie wagons, is expected to reach the city at around 2 p.m.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said the water wagon would by arriving at Villivakkam where State Ministers would be present to receive the train.

A much-awaited water wagon train on the way to Chennai. The scene captured at Ponnai river bridge near Tiruvalam, Ranipet on Friday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

All necessary pipeline arrangements to shift the water from the wagons to Kilpauk Water Works are ready, a senior Metro water official said.

On Wednesday, workers were busy connecting the 400 mm pipeline laid between the tracks to other pipelines. It has been laid for a distance of nearly 700 metres to match the length of the train.

Water will reach the Kilpauk water works located three km away and then get distributed to various parts of the city.

Two trains with 50 wagons each have been commissioned for the purpose. While one will be stationed near Jolarpet, another will be housed at the Avadi railway yard, according to sources.