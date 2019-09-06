Tamil Nadu

Water train from Jolarpet makes 100th trip to Chennai

The 50-wagon train makes two trips a day.

More than 25 crore litres of water transported

The hundredth train journey with 50 water wagons left the Jolarpet station to supply water to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s filling point in Villivakkam yard in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board officials celebrated the 100th trip of the water train by distributing sweets to their colleagues and railway officials at Jolarpet.

On the morning, the 99th trip was started with 25 lakh litres of water and the return train arrived in the afternoon.

After filling water, the train started its journey towards Chennai in the evening, said a source with TWAD Board.

So far, 25.50 crore litres of water has been despatched to Chennai from Jolarpet, he said.

The first trip started on July with 25 lakh litres of water pumped from Parsampettai, near the railway yard, which is nearly 3.5 km away from the ground level water sump at Mettusakkarakuppam.

Pipelines were laid up to Parsampettai, from where water is being filled in wagons heading for CMWSSB’s filling point in Villivakkam.

