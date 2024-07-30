ADVERTISEMENT

Water to be released in East and West bank canals of Mettur dam

Published - July 30, 2024 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Stanley Reservoir at Mettur. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday issued orders for releasing water in the East and West bank canals of Mettur dam from Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The decision followed representations received from farmers by Salem MP T.M. Selvaganapathy and Salem North MLA R. Rajendran.

An official release said water would be released in the East and West bank canals of Mettur dam for 137 days till December 13 this year. The storage in Mettur dam is about 119 feet, as on Tuesday.

Irrigation from the water released in the East and West bank canals of Mettur dam benefits an area of over 45,000 acre. While 16,443 acre in Salem district would benefit, 17,230 acre in Erode district and 11,327 acre in Namakkal district would be covered.

