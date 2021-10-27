Water supply to be disrupted today

Piped water supply in Egmore, Purasawalkam, Chintadripet, Triplicane, Choolai, Park Town, George Town, Sowcarpet, Vepery and adjoining areas will be affected on Wednesday. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board proposes to shift the pipeline on Wall Tax Road to enable the Highways Department to construct the box culvert. Consumers may call 8144930905 for mobile water supply.