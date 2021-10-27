Piped water supply in Egmore, Purasawalkam, Chintadripet, Triplicane, Choolai, Park Town, George Town, Sowcarpet, Vepery and adjoining areas will be affected on Wednesday. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board proposes to shift the pipeline on Wall Tax Road to enable the Highways Department to construct the box culvert. Consumers may call 8144930905 for mobile water supply.
Water supply to be disrupted today
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 1:26:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/water-supply-to-be-disrupted-today/article37182316.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story