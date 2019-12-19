Tamil Nadu

Water supply to be affected for three days

more-in

Major maintenance work proposed at the pump houses and water supply mains which despatch Cauvery water to combined Vellore district may hit supply to many parts of the Vellore and Tirupattur districts from December 19 to 21.

An official release said the following areas will be affected: Vellore Corporation, Pernambut and Gudiyatham municipalities; Odugathur and Pallikonda town panchayats; Anaikattu, Gudiyatham, KV Kuppam, Katpadi, Kaniyambadi, Pernambut and Vellore blocks. Residents and other commercial users have been asked to use the available water judiciously and these local bodies have been asked to streamline supply from local sources to the residents and commercial uses.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
water supply
Vellore
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 1:03:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/water-supply-to-be-affected-for-three-days/article30342739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY