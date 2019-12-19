Water supply to be affected for three days

Major maintenance work proposed at the pump houses and water supply mains which despatch Cauvery water to combined Vellore district may hit supply to many parts of the Vellore and Tirupattur districts from December 19 to 21.
An official release said the following areas will be affected: Vellore Corporation, Pernambut and Gudiyatham municipalities; Odugathur and Pallikonda town panchayats; Anaikattu, Gudiyatham, KV Kuppam, Katpadi, Kaniyambadi, Pernambut and Vellore blocks. Residents and other commercial users have been asked to use the available water judiciously and these local bodies have been asked to streamline supply from local sources to the residents and commercial uses.
