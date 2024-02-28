ADVERTISEMENT

Water supply from Veeranam tank in Cuddalore to Chennai, stalled

February 28, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Veeranam tank is one of the main drinking water sources for Chennai; water supply was stalled due to dead storage as the tank has not been receiving inflows from Mettur dam, officials said

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in the Veeranam tank in Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district hit dead storage on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The supply of water from the Veeranam tank in Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district to Chennai was stalled from Wednesday, Februray 28, 2024 onwards, owing to dead storage.

ALSO READ
Gap between city’s water supply and demand is set to increase in the few decades, finds a study

According to a Public Works Department official, the water level in the tank has been dwindling as it had not been receiving inflows from the Mettur dam. The tank gets its supply from Vadavar channel from the Lower Anicut on the Coleroon river, a tributary of the Cauvery.

Water supply was stalled after the level reached the dead storage. Only two cusecs was supplied on Wednesday against the daily supply of 72 cusecs, following which supply was stopped, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Veeranam tank is one of the main drinking water sources for Chennai and irrigates about 45,000 acres of agricultural land in Bhuvanagiri, Kumaratchi, Parangipettai, Keerapalayam and Kattumannarkovil blocks in Cuddalore district.

Supply of water from the Wallajah tank in Cuddalore district however, has been continuing without any disruption. At present, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board has been drawing 16 cusecs from the tank daily.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US