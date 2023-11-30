ADVERTISEMENT

Water stagnation in Chennai raises doubts over quality of storm-water drains: Annamalai

November 30, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The public are paying a heavy toll for the mistakes of the Tamil Nadu governments, says T.N. BJP president

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday said the water stagnation witnessed in many parts of Chennai during the intense spell of rain on Wednesday has raised doubts over the quality of storm-water drain work carried out over the years by the many governments of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), he said if the stagnation could not be rectified despite the officials’ hard work, it indicated there was something fundamentally wrong in the work that was carried out.

Alleging the situation has not changed despite a change in governments, Mr. Annamalai said the public had started questioning what happened to the several thousand crores of rupees spent by every government in the name of constructing storm-water drains. Contending it had become a routine for the city to suffer during rain, he said the public were paying a heavy toll for the mistakes of the Tamil Nadu governments.

