Tamil Nadu

Water scarcity, absence of lifts at night irk K.P. Park tenement dwellers in Chennai

Dwellers at the TNUHDB tenements at K.P. Park say water is supplied only for 30 minutes a day. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
Staff Reporter CHENNAI July 17, 2022 22:30 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 22:30 IST

The residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board high-rise apartments at Kesava Pillai (K.P.) Park in Pulianthope here have complained about inadequate water supply and lifts not working at night.

The two-year-old tenements at K.P. Park, which were in the news last year over complaints of poor quality of construction, have 1,900 flats in four towers of nine floors each and four towers of 11 floors.

Despite being high-rise, not even a single lift is operated between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the residents allege. P. Siddharthan, one of the residents, said many people returned home after 10 p.m., particularly those working in shifts. “More importantly, there have been health emergencies when patients had to be brought down the poorly lit stairs,” he said.

Water scarcity

Water supply remains a key problem, the residents said. According to them, water is supplied through overhead tanks for around 30 minutes daily in the morning. At least, one member in each family has to be present at the time to fill the pots and buckets. “Since the water pressure in the lower floors is high, those residing there can fill more buckets. Those living in higher floors cannot even get two buckets on some days,” said a woman residing in one of the apartments.

TNUHDB has installed western commodes in all apartments, which attracted criticism from the public even in the beginning. Without running water, these toilets were useless. “Some of us, who were able to afford the cost, have converted the toilets to Indian style even though such redesign is not allowed by the Board,” she added.

An official from the Board said instructions have been issued to operate one lift per building at night. “Regarding regular water supply, we are fully relying on Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. There are stringent restrictions now to dig borewells. Hence, we are unable to do that. Nevertheless, we are taking steps to improve the situation,” the official said and added that a number of initiatives were being implemented gradually to improve the quality of living.

G. Selva, secretary of Chennai Central district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who has raised the issue with the Board, said the party would soon be organising a protest if the issues were not resolved at the earliest.

