Water samples test negative for cholera

Food Safety Officials taking water samples in the Alivaram village in Vellore on Saturday.

VELLORE

04 December 2021 22:17 IST

Water samples taken near Anaicut taluk in Vellore came back negative for cholera. An outbreak was suspected after two persons died of vomiting and diarrhoea a few days ago. They were identified as S. Appaswamy, 61, and K. Lalith, 4.

Officials said the samples were taken from households in the Allivaram hamlet along the Jawadhu Hills. Immediately after the deaths, District Collector, P. Kumaravel Pandian, inspected the affected village with a team of medical staff from the Government Medical College Hospital.

“Six others, who were admitted for vomiting and diarrhoea, including two persons in a private hospital, are out of danger. The situation is now under control,” K. Banumathi, Deputy Director of Health Services, Vellore, told The Hindu.

