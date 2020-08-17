Water released through East-West Canal for irrigation

SALEM

17 August 2020 11:37 IST

The water will irrigate 45,000 acres of land in Salem, Namakkal and Erode districts

﻿

Four State ministers raised the shutters for the release of waters through the East-West canal in Mettur dam on Monday.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan and Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja released water through the East-West canal for the irrigation of 45,000 acres of land in Salem, Namakkal and Erode districts.

Advertising

Advertising

According to officials, 500 cusecs of water have been initially released through the canal to irrigate 16,433 acres of land in Salem, 11,377 acres of land in Namakkal and 17,230 acres of land in Erode.

The water will be released till August 31, a release said.