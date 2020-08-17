Water released through East-West Canal for irrigation

Four State ministers raised the shutters for the release of waters through the East-West canal in Mettur dam on Monday.
Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan and Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja released water through the East-West canal for the irrigation of 45,000 acres of land in Salem, Namakkal and Erode districts.
According to officials, 500 cusecs of water have been initially released through the canal to irrigate 16,433 acres of land in Salem, 11,377 acres of land in Namakkal and 17,230 acres of land in Erode.
The water will be released till August 31, a release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath