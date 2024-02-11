GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water released from Veedur Dam for irrigation

February 11, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan raising the shutters of the Veedur Dam for irrigation in Villupuram district on Sunday.

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan raising the shutters of the Veedur Dam for irrigation in Villupuram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Sunday raised the shutters of the Veedur Dam to release water for irrigation of 3,200 acres of agricultural land in Villupuram district and neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to a release, the State government had ordered the release of water for cultivation in 2,200 acres of agricultural lands in 11 villages in Villupuram district and 1,000 acres in five villages in the Union Territory for the year 2024-25. Water not exceeding 53 cusecs will be released for 135 days from Sunday.

The present storage level in the reservoir was 579 mcft. The canal system of the reservoir comprises 17.6 km, of which 16.3 km passes through Tamil Nadu and 1.3 km through Puducherry. The dam is located at the confluence of Varaha and Thondi rivers.

