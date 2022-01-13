Water released from Veedur dam for irrigation in Villupuram and Puducherry

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan raising the shutters of the Veedur dam in Villupuram district on Thursday.

VILLUPURAM

13 January 2022 12:48 IST

Altogether 3,200 acres of agricultural land can be cultivated in both the areas

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan on Thursday raised the shutters of the Veedur dam to release water for irrigation of 3,200 acres of agricultural land in Villupuram district and neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to a release, the State government had ordered the release of water for cultivation in 2,200 acres of agricultural lands in 11 villages in Villupuram district and 1,000 acres in five villages in the Union Territory for the year 2021-22. Water not exceeding 53 cusecs will be released for 135 days from Thursday.

The storage level in the reservoir was 605 mcft. The canal system of the reservoir comprises 17.6 km, of which 16.3 km passes through Tamil Nadu and 1.3 km through Puducherry. The dam is located at the confluence of Varaha and Thondi rivers.

Villupuram Collector D. Mohan was present. during the event.