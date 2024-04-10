ADVERTISEMENT

Water released from Mordhana dam in Gudiyatham for irrigation

April 10, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Every day, on an average, 140 cusecs of water in left and right canals of the dam will be released. 

Water is being released from the Mordhana dam in Vellore for irrigation.

Based on the orders of Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi, officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD), which maintains the facility, released water from the dam on Wednesday. Every day, on an average, 140 cusecs of water in left and right canals of the dam will be released. In other words, 193.54 mcft of water will be released for 16 days.

At present, water storage in the dam is 261.3 mcft of water. The water from the reservoir, which is built across the Koundinya river, a tributary of the Palar, will benefit 19 tanks in Gudiyattam and Katpadi taluks.

These tanks enable farming activities on around 10, 600 acres and also help recharge ground water in its vicinity. While water from the Koundinya river directly irrigates around 140 acres, another 220 acres are irrigated through water from the canal. Left canal supports irrigation activities in the Ayacut areas attached to seven tanks.

