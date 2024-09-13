GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water released from Lower Anicut and Veeranam for irrigation

Published - September 13, 2024 10:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Water was released from the Lower Anicut and Veeranam tank for irrigation in the districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur on Friday.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam opened the sluice gates. It will help farmers irrigate 1,31,903 acres in the three districts.

According to a press release, around 1,800 cusecs of water would be released from the Lower Anicut and another 405 cusecs from the Veeranam tank. Around 1,000 cusecs of water would be discharged from the Vadavar and 400 cusecs each from the South Rajan and North Rajan canals. The quantum released would increase, as per the irrigational requirements.

As many as 47,997 acres in Cuddalore district and 39,050 acres in Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur districts would benefit from the water release from the Lower Anicut. The Vadavar canal part of the Veeranam system would benefit 44,856 acres in Cuddalore district.

District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar was present.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.