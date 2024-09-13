Water released from Lower Anicut and Veeranam for irrigation

Water was released from the Lower Anicut and Veeranam tank for irrigation in the districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur on Friday.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam opened the sluice gates. It will help farmers irrigate 1,31,903 acres in the three districts.

According to a press release, around 1,800 cusecs of water would be released from the Lower Anicut and another 405 cusecs from the Veeranam tank. Around 1,000 cusecs of water would be discharged from the Vadavar and 400 cusecs each from the South Rajan and North Rajan canals. The quantum released would increase, as per the irrigational requirements.

As many as 47,997 acres in Cuddalore district and 39,050 acres in Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur districts would benefit from the water release from the Lower Anicut. The Vadavar canal part of the Veeranam system would benefit 44,856 acres in Cuddalore district.

District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar was present.