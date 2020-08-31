Water released from Lower Anicut and Veeranam for irrigation

Water was released from the Lower Anicut and Veeranam tank for irrigation in the districts of Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam on Monday.
Industries Minister M.C. Sampath opened the sluice gates releasing the water which will help farmers irrigate 1,31,903 acres in the three districts. Mr. Sampath said that around 1,400 cusecs of water would be released from the Lower Anicut and another 85 cusecs from the Veeranam tank.
Around 600 cusecs of water would be discharged from the Vadavar and 400 cusecs each from the South Rajan and North Rajan canals. The quantum released would increase as per the irrigational requirements.
As many as 47,997 acres in Cuddalore district and 39,050 acres in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts would benefit from the water release from the Lower Anicut. The Vadavar canal part of the Veeranam system would benefit 44,856 acres in 102 villages in Cuddalore district, he said.
District Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri was present on the occasion.
