Water released from Lower Anicut and Veeranam for irrigation in four districts

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam opening the sluice gates of the Veeranam tank to release water for irrigation in Cuddalore district, on September 19, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Water was released from the Lower Anicut and Veeranam tank for irrigation in the districts of Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai districts on Monday.

According to a press release, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam opened the sluice gates of the Lower Anicut, releasing the water which will help farmers irrigate 1,31,903 acres in the four districts.

Mr. Panneerselvam said around 3,775 cusecs of water would be released from the Lower Anicut and another 405 cusecs from the Veeranam tank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 2,200 cusecs of water would be discharged from the Vadavar, 750 and 650 cusecs from the South Rajan and North Rajan canals respectively and 175 cusecs from the Melaraman canal. The quantum released would increase as per the irrigational requirements.

As many as 92,853 acres in Cuddalore and Ariyalur districts and 39,050 acres in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts would benefit from the water release from the Lower Anicut. The Vadavar canal part of the Veeranam system would benefit 44,856 acres in 102 villages in Cuddalore district, he said.