Water released from Lower Anicut and Veeranam for irrigation in four districts

Around 3,775 cusecs of water would be released from the Lower Anicut and another 405 cusecs from the Veeranam tank, said the Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
September 20, 2022 15:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam opening the sluice gates of the Veeranam tank to release water for irrigation in Cuddalore district, on September 19, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Water was released from the Lower Anicut and Veeranam tank for irrigation in the districts of Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai districts on Monday.

According to a press release, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam opened the sluice gates of the Lower Anicut, releasing the water which will help farmers irrigate 1,31,903 acres in the four districts.

Mr. Panneerselvam said around 3,775 cusecs of water would be released from the Lower Anicut and another 405 cusecs from the Veeranam tank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 2,200 cusecs of water would be discharged from the Vadavar, 750 and 650 cusecs from the South Rajan and North Rajan canals respectively and 175 cusecs from the Melaraman canal. The quantum released would increase as per the irrigational requirements.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As many as 92,853 acres in Cuddalore and Ariyalur districts and 39,050 acres in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts would benefit from the water release from the Lower Anicut. The Vadavar canal part of the Veeranam system would benefit 44,856 acres in 102 villages in Cuddalore district, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
water supply
rivers
water

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app